County to close Veterans Park for upgrades

BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing Veterans Memorial Park, 12254 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13.
These temporary closures will allow staff to perform athletic field maintenance and fence repairs. Veterans Memorial Park will reopen and resume normal operating hours on Thursday, July 14.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (352) 754-4027.
