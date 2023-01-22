BROOKSVILLE – Starting Monday, Jan 30, the Hernando County Tax Collector will be using a new property tax program called Taxsys.
To make this transition successful, there will be a few interruptions in service during the install:
- Beginning Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 p.m. and ending Monday, Jan. 30, at 8 a.m., the Tax Collector’s online payment hub will be inactive.
- On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the property tax department only will be closed in each office.
- On Thursday, Jan. 26, and Friday, Jan. 27, the property tax department in each office will collect payments and post the payment, as soon as possible.
For additional information, contact the Hernando County Tax Collector’s office at 352-754-4180, prompt #2, or email tc@hernandocounty.us.
