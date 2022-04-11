The Hernando County Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications from individuals wishing to serve as a member of the Fine Arts Council. There is one position available.
All applicants must be residents and registered voters in Hernando County. These are voluntary, non-paid positions, and may be designated as an alternate member position.
Applications are available in the County Administrator’s Office, Attention: Jessica Wright, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, by calling (352) 540-6249, or by visiting website at www.HernandoCounty.us/committees. Applications must be returned to the County Administrator’s Office no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22.
The commission also is accepting applications to fill a vacant Board Member seat on the Pasco-Hernando Workforce Board, under the category of Business (one seat).
The Pasco-Hernando Workforce Board, Inc. dba CareerSource Pasco Hernando,
serves the workforce development initiatives in Pasco and Hernando counties.
The Board of Directors is made up of volunteer members, a majority of whom are from the business sector. Other areas of representation include labor, education, and economic and community development, and governmental agencies. Directors serve a term not to exceed eight years.
Applications are available in the County Administrator’s Office, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, by calling (352) 540-6249, or by visiting our website at www.HernandoCounty.us/committees. Applications must be returned to the County Administrator’s Office no later than 5 p.m., Friday, April 30.
