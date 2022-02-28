The Hernando County Commission is accepting applications from individuals wishing to serve as a member on the Board of Construction and Regulation (one consumer position) and the Library Advisory Committee (one position).
All applicants must be residents and registered voters in Hernando County. These are voluntary, non-paid positions, and may be designated as an alternate member position.
Applications are available in the County Administrator’s Office, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, Fla.34604, by calling (352) 754-4002, or by visiting the website at www.HernandoCounty.us/committees. Applications must be returned to the County Administrator’s Office no later than 5 p.m., Friday, March 11.
For more information about a specific board or committee, contact the County Administrator’s Office at (352) 754-4002.
