Hernando County wants to hear from the public about their use of the Weeki Wachee Preserve, and has posted a survey online at https://www.opentownhall.com/portals/635/Issue_11510 to gather information.
“The purpose of this short survey is to gather data from the public identifying who currently uses the Weeki Wachee Preserve and how often, what existing recreation features are the main reason for visiting, and what improvements could be made to the existing features,” the county said in an email. “In addition, data will be collected to identify public opinion of potential future amenities pending the outcome of the ongoing Feasibility Study. This survey should take no more than 5-10 minutes to complete.”
The deadline to take the survey is 5 p.m. on March 11.
