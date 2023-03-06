County seeking deals on new scoreboards for parks

BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Parks and Recreation is actively seeking partnerships through sponsorship opportunities with corporations, nonprofits, businesses, and other organizations to help bring new scoreboards to the athletic fields in the Hernando County parks system.
The $6,000 Scoreboard Sponsorship Agreement will allow a 10-year sponsorship for the scoreboard advertisement, which includes the purchasing of a new scoreboard. The advertisement space is 4-feet by 5-feet for a total of 20 square feet.
The new scoreboards will feature LED display circuit boards conformed for outdoor use and all have ScoreLink Wireless RF modem systems for wireless communication. Additional features include secure Bluetooth options to be compatible with smartphone technology. On each scoreboard, the sponsor will have their business or organization advertisement prominently displayed for the full 10-year term.
Hernando County has 18 leagues with the potential of 21,375 attendees throughout a season. There are 24 scoreboard sponsorship opportunities throughout the Hernando County Parks.
This opportunity is on a first come, first serve basis and once a scoreboard has been chosen, it will be locked in until each individual term expires.
Scoreboards can be found in the following parks:
• Anderson Snow Park
• Veterans Memorial Park
• Ernie Wever Youth Park
• Delta Woods Park
• Ridge Manor Community Park
• Kennedy Park
Interested parties may contact the Parks and Recreation Department, Jason Reiff, Sport/League Coordinator, by calling 352-754-4027, Ext. 26014, or email jreiff@hernandocounty.us.
For questions or more information, contact Hernando County’s Parks and Recreation Office at 352-754-4027 or visit www.HernandoCounty.us/Parks.
