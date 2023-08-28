BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Emergency Management continues to monitor Tropical Storm Idalia. Mandatory evacuation orders have been announced beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 7 a.m.
Mandatory evacuations have been issued for all areas west of U.S. 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B and C.
All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included. Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends that reside in a safe structure. If this is not a possibility, public shelters are open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.