County’s emergency management monitoring area of weather, opening sandbag sites

Hernando County Fire Rescue Emergency Management Division is monitoring an area in Central America that has the potential to become a tropical system into next week.
There is much uncertainty as to the path, strength and intensity, but that doesn't mean you can't prepare now.
Beginning Saturday, Aug. 26, the second sales tax holiday begins for qualifying disaster prep items.
Monitor HCFR social media outlets for updates on potential weather impacts.
- Facebook: @hernandocountyfire
- Instagram: @henandocofire
- X (formerly Twitter): @HernandoCoFire
Hernando County Government said it is opening sandbag locations beginning Saturday, August 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bring your own shovel.
Locations will be:
- Linda Pedersen Park
- Anderson Snow Park (Enter through the service road between the park and the gymnastics place, the sand is located at the end)
- Ridge Manor Community Center
- City of Brooksville Department of Public Works
Tips on how to properly fill and stack your sandbags:
- Fill bags one-half to two-thirds of the way full
- Over-filled bags will result in a leaky sandbag wall
- Stack sandbags so that the seams between the bags are staggered
- Tuck the top of each bag under to ensure that that bag is sealed by its own weight
Sign up to receive weather alerts at www.AlertHernando.org.
Stay up-to-date by visiting at www.HernandoCounty.us/EM.
