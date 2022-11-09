County reports minimal damage on roads so far

Hernando County Emergency Management has received reports throughout the entire county reporting minimal damage on roadways, but they are asking the public to use caution as conditions can change.
Residents should remain in their homes and not venture outside. Electrical lines that are down and mixed in with debris, large trees and in water can be extremely dangerous and they cannot guarantee they are de-energized.
To report debris, fallen trees and flooding:
• Call the Public Information Center at 352-754-4083 to report downed powerlines
• Duke Energy: www.duke-energy.com/outages or phone 800-228-8485
• WithlacoocheeRiver Electric Cooperative (WREC): www.wrec.net/report-your-outage, Phone: 352-567-5133
Hernando County Emergency Management’s road closure listings due to flooding, non-functioning traffic lights, downed trees and/or electrical lines will be available as updates are provided at www.hernandocounty.us/em. Numerous roadways are obstructed and crews are working to clear them as quickly as possible.
