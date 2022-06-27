There are some changes coming because of the July 4 holiday, the county said in a press release.
The landfill and convenience centers are closed on Monday, July 4, and Republic Services will not be collecting curbside trash, recycling or yard waste picked up on Independence Day that day. There are no make-up days for holiday closures.
Republic Services’ curbside collection will resume on the next regularly scheduled service date as follows:
- Trash will be picked up on Thursday, July 7.
- Recycling and yard waste will be picked up on Monday, July 11.
Because of the increased volume of trash and recycling following a holiday, Republic will be working to ensure that all customers are picked up. Follow the guidelines below and expect the following conditions to occur, the county said.
Trash pickup is still limited to only blue cart contents with the lid closed and properly placed with no obstructions. Trash placed outside the blue cart and overfull carts will not be collected. See dropoff options below for excess trash disposal or sign up for curbside recycling to divert recycling material away from your trash container.
Your trash or recycling may be picked up earlier or later than usual, so you should set the cart at the curb before 6 a.m.
Extra trucks may be working in your neighborhood and may be of a different type than usual. Make sure the cart is properly placed with the arrows facing street, five feet from any objects and with no overhead obstructions.
Following these guidelines allows any type of truck to collect your material.
Trucks may run late into the evening beyond normal work hours.
Wait to report a missed pickup until 10 a.m. the next morning. Holiday trash collection is sometimes delayed; this will also delay normal trash and recycling pickups for the remainder of the week. Any missed pickups will be completed the next business day
All Hernando County Solid Waste facilities will be closed on the holidays; however, they will be open during normal business hours the remainder of the week for residents to dispose of excess trash, recycling or yard waste.
Fireworks create a substantial fire hazard when placed in garbage containers without being properly extinguished. Garbage truck and landfill fires can become deadly or cause serious injuries to waste collection and landfill employees and to other people and vehicles that may be in the vicinity of a garbage fire. They can also be detrimental to the environment and wildlife. To help prevent garbage fires, prepare your fireworks by completely submerging them in a large container of water overnight. Wrap the completely soaked fireworks in two plastic bags so they do not dry out. Place the double-bagged fireworks in the household garbage. Fireworks are not recyclable and should never be placed in your recycling container.
Call Republic Services at 352-540-6457 for questions regarding your curbside collection.
