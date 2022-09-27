BROOKSVILLE -- Hernando County Government’s Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor and inform the community about Hurricane Ian.
- Mandatory evacuations have been issued for all areas west of U.S. 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included
- Report damages to the Emergency Operations Center at (352) 754-4083
- Potential 39 mph or greater max winds, gusts up to 50 to 60 mph on Wednesday and will increase on Thursday and Friday
- Flash flood risk is moderate 75%
- Four- to six-foot storm surge above normal high tide is expected on Hernando County’s coast
- Hernando County is expected to receive from five to as much as 10 inches of rain
- Power outages are possible. All residents should remain indoors
- First responders will not be responding to emergencies during winds that exceed 40-45 mph, or conditions deemed dangerous. Once the winds subside, personnel will be out as soon as possible to assist
- Use the telephone to communicate emergency information to the county unless telephone services are unavailable. Call and/or text 911
- Residents in non-evacuation zones should make final preparations now to stay safe through tropical storm or hurricane force winds. Anyone who does not feel safe in their home is advised to consider staying with a friend or family member in a non-evacuation zone or at a public shelter
- All county offices will reopen on Monday, Oct. 3
Before the storm
- Charge your phone; remember, texts work when cell service doesn’t
- Decide on one point of contact (out of town preferably) to communicate with to save on power; tell people to get updates from that person. Make sure your friends and family understand you will likely lose connection
- Fill your bathtub and empty containers with water
- Stay calm – keep kids and pets calm; talk to your children about what will happen – be clear and honest, but not scary – warn them that electronics may not work
- Take a look around your neighborhood. Consider inviting those who are alone and who are elderly into your home to decrease the anxiety
During the storm
- Close interior doors. Secure and brace external doors
- If power goes out, use a weather radio for alerts. For light, use flashlights, battery-operated lanterns, or chemical light sticks
- Stay indoors and stay calm. Do not be fooled if there is a lull; it could be the eye of the storm and winds may pick up again
- Make sure to have extra batteries for weather radios and keep devices charged
- Hurricane Ian is expected to cause substantial storm surge as the storm moves to the north, which may occur after the hurricane force winds have subsided. Do not assume that the danger has passed
- Stay in your home until officials say that it is safe to go out
If your home is breached
- Take refuge in your safe room, an interior room, closet, or hallway on the lowest level of your home. Remember, the center of your house is the safest.
- Lie on the floor under a table or other sturdy object if you cannot make it to a safe room.
- Consider leaving your home only if remaining there poses an imminent threat to your life.
- Wait until the storm has passed to tend to any damage
After the storm
- It could take days for all of the roads in HernandoCounty to be cleared. During this time, stay in your home. Wait for updates from officials
- If you must be on the road, do not drive through standing water
- The conditions that you faced during the storm will likely continue while crews work to restore power, water and sewer service. Continue to use safety measures, such as boiling water, until officials announce that it is safe. Make use of your hurricane survival kit to meet your everyday needs
- Do not drive or walk near downed powerlines
- If emergency water and supplies are needed, announcement will be made as information becomes available
