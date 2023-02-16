The following Hernando County offices/services will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents Day.
• All Hernando County government offices and library services. Normal business hours will resume for these offices/services on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
• TheBus will operate normal business hours on Monday, Feb. 20, and will remain open on Presidents Day.
• Hernando County Animal Services will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Normal business hours will resume on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
• The West Hernando and East Hernando Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, as normal. The Main Landfill at 14450 Landfill Road in Brooksville will remain open and Republic Services will be providing trash, recycling and yard waste collection services as normal.
