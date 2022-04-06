BROOKSVILLE -- The following Hernando County offices/service will be closed on Friday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday:
All Hernando County government offices and Library Services.
Normal business hours will resume for these offices/services on Monday, April 18.
TheBus will operate as normal on Friday, April 15. Normal business hours will remain for TheBus on Good Friday.
Animal Services will be closed on Friday, April 15. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, April 19.
The West Hernando and East Hernando Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be open on Friday April 15, as normal. The Main Landfill, located at 14450 Landfill Road in Brooksville, will remain open and Republic Services will be providing trash, recycling and yard waste collection services as normal on Friday, April 15.
All locations of the Hernando County Public Library System will be closed on Thursday, April 28, to allow for annual staff development training. All libraries will resume their normal hours of operation on Friday, April 29.
