Hernando County offices and services will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
• All Hernando County Government offices
• Transit Services (TheBus)
• Library Services
Normal business hours will resume for these offices/services on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Animal Services will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Normal business hours will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The West Hernando and East Hernando Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 as normal. The Main Landfill, located at 14450 Landfill Road in Brooksville, will remain open and Republic Services will be providing trash, recycling and yard waste collection services as normal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.