BROOKSVILLE — Just in time for the height of hurricane season, James Coleman has arrived in Hernando County to serve as the Fire & Emergency Services Emergency Management Division director.
The county announced his appointment in an Aug. 12 press release.
Coleman has spent the past 10 years working for the Federal Emergency Management Agency as its supervisory emergency management specialist in its recovery division. His last Florida deployment was for Hurricane Irma recovery as head of the Florida-FEMA Processing Center. He has 20 years of experience in Florida city management for Orlando, Apopka, Longwood, DeLand, Lady Lake, Leesburg and Williston.
“I enjoyed my time with FEMA providing disaster assistance where needed,” Coleman said. “I am eager to put down some roots and share my expertise with Hernando County Emergency Management to help protect the life and safety of our residents.”
According to the press release, Coleman’s primary areas of responsibility will be to:
• Provide primary coordination for emergencies/disasters affecting the county, which include natural, civil, hazardous materials, technological and ecological incidents;
• Ensure the Emergency Operations Center is always functional, serve as the EOC Manager during EOC operations and supervise the overall EOC response and recovery activities as the Incident Commander; and
• Prepare, maintain and execute the Hernando County Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.
“I look forward to working with Jim in this role” said Scott Hechler, director of public safety and HCFES chief. “His overarching industry knowledge will help bring a new perspective to the Hernando County Emergency Management Division and I am confident in his ability to carry out the functions of this position.”
Four applications were received for the position, the press release said. Coleman’s first day was Aug. 2, and his salary was set at $93,017.60.
Coleman served in the Army as a company commander in a tank battalion in South Korea, where he reached the rank of captain.
He received a bachelor’s degree in public administration and has completed 47 graduate hours, both at the University of Central Florida.
