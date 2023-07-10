BROOKSVILLE — Residents lined up for public comment at the April 25 County Commission meeting and complained about the problem of buffers between their property lines and new development in the county.
Gary Wyrick of Plantation Estates said that the buffer between Plantation Estates and Barrington at Sterling Hill at lot 27 was inadequate, with just grass, two dead trees and nothing that would achieve 80% opacity.
“Evidently, they plan on leaving it this way,” he said at the time.
Brian Keenan of Plantation Estates added that there were dead trees, and an irrigation system that didn’t appear to be working.
“This is the third supplemental plantings that have been installed in the buffer in order to comply with the development order of a 30-foot buffer of natural vegetation with 80% opacity,” he said, noting that they’ve been dealing with the problem for 4½ years.
“The homeowners of Plantation Estates are getting tired of waiting for what we were promised back in October of 2018,” he said.
Using photos, residents have shown the paltry state of some buffers between their property and properties next to them and pleaded with commissioners to do something to make developers follow the rules and get closer to the opacity they say is needed so residents of new developments aren’t looking in their yards or into their homes.
County Planning Administrator Michelle Miller said that lot 27 is the only lot that would be required to have buffering, that opacity is not required when there is a drainage area that serves as an additional buffer. There needs to be time for “maturity” to happen, Miller said.
Residents disagree with Miller on that.
“I’m sick and tired of dealing with this project,” said County Commission Chairman John Allocco. “And frankly, at this point I’m sick and tired of dealing with the developer.”
The pleas of residents haven’t fallen on deaf ears.
On Tuesday, June 27, commissioners heard a presentation and put the matter on the list of ongoing items it wants County Administrator Jeff Rogers to follow and report on at every meeting. Miller said she hopes to make a design handbook that will guide citizens and developers on the right way that property should be buffered.
Cayce Dagenhart of the county joined Miller in the presentation.
All agreed that the rules governing buffers need to be clarified and easier to follow.
Code problems
There currently are 20 pages of references to buffers in the county’s code, Miller said, and they would like to consolidate all of that into a “community appearance” section to make it much easier for the public to understand and for the staff to implement.
Allocco asked if “buffer” would be defined.
“We are going to clearly identify what the word ‘buffer’ means, and our goal is to actually create a matrix” that would provide for a cross-section of the planting by plant type, Miller said. “That way, it would be very clear as to what the expectations of buffers are.”
They are not using the word opacity or a reference to 80%, she added.
The goal is that it will be very clear.
Dagenhart listed the following problems with the code as it stands:
• Unrealistic expectations: The county uses 80% opacity as the goal of a buffer that can’t be achieved in five or 10 feet.
• Inconsistent requirements. Some buffers have composition requirements with regard to trees and bushes, and some have none.
• Some have requirements of when opacity should be achieved, from 12 to 36 months, and others have nothing about when it should be achieved.
• The code lacks clarity. It leaves much of the composition of the buffers to the developers, with little guidance as to how it should look. Terms like “developmental area” and “ornamental plantings” are not defined.
• Lack of clear directives. The code doesn’t say when plans should be provided, and no measurable objectives except for 80% opacity.
• Requirements are spread through the code. “You can find buffer information in the landscape portion, the community development portion, the stormwater management portion, the riverine portion,” she said. “We’d like to change all of that.”
• There are few penalties for not following the requirements.
• There is no consistency in how they are monitored in following years.
• The code ignores inherent value of current vegetation. Developers can remove 10 to 80 years of growth on a site, and replace those trees with trees that are younger and might not be suitable for the site or planting location.
• It allows developers to create a sterile, unremarkable subdivision with no local identity.
How to improve them:
• Provide realistic goals and guidance on the composition of the buffers. The buffers should be at least 15 feet wide and replace opacity with a list of characteristics of the trees and vegetation that will fulfill the requirements, so trees planted along a street should be fast-growing, should reach no more than 35 feet at maturity.
• Establish consistent requirements across zones. Buffer code should have width, the number of trees required, shrubs and grasses required.
• Define terms and create a guide to provide visual guidance for buffers.
• Put all buffer requirements into one area of the code so no one is surprised.
• Set consequences for violations.
• Create a better balance between existing vegetation and new vegetation. Set up survey and land clearing standards.
“What about just not disturbing the buffer that’s already there, and only supplementing the needs?” Allocco asked.
The staff is trying to do that, Dagenhart said, and Allocco noted that developers often clear trees up to the property line.
Miller said they would like to establish when trees or shrubs must be planted and achieve a certain depth or height and it must happen in a certain period of time.
Ultimately, Miller said, the goal is to create a design guide for the code and show the types of trees so it’s tied into code and in addition to the language in the code.
One Plantation Estates resident, Ann Kraus-Keenan, came forward to comment, and said that the staff did a good job on the presentation. She proposed that the buffer should be established or supplemented at site preparation time.
Also, the county should establish minimum buffer sizes for multi-story buildings that seem to be in favor now.
Finally, Rogers was told to put it on his ongoing list of items that would be updated at every meeting.
Miller said she wanted affirmation that they’re headed in the right direction and that commissioners are satisfied.
We want the citizens to see what’s right and what’s not, Allocco said. “It should be easy for the community as well.”
New buffer: So far, not so good
At their house on Rudi Loop in Plantation Estates in early July, Ann Kraus-Keenan and Brian Keenan showed their backyard and the property line, with new plantings made in the past two weeks. Behind the planted area is a white fence.
Keenan said if the new plantings survive, it’ll be a good thing because they’ve been arguing with the county and developers for 4½ years over dying plants.
What’s there now is 100 times better than what was there before, he said.
But on Thursday, July 7, Kraus-Keenan sent to Hernando Today and the county photos that showed the new plants starting to die.
There had been an irrigation system that seems to have been used once.
“The taller pine trees in the back were in the initial planting,” Keenan said. “The shorter ones in the middle and front, those were just recently planted.”
Kraus-Keenan said DR Horton was putting in plants that later died, and subsequent plantings died within two weeks.
The plantings are the responsibility of the homeowners’ association on the other side of the fence, Keenan said.
In frustration the couple planted their own buffer on their property when they bought the house 15 years ago, and those plants are Florida natives, and have grown well.
Kraus-Keenan said she just wants the county to make and enforce the rules on buffers, and she wants the developers to follow the rules or face consequences.
Further down Rudi Loop, at Sieglinde Avenue, there’s another area where the other side of the line from Plantation Estates has been cut back in preparation for a new subdivision with a different builder.
Keenan and Kraus-Keenan credited commissioners Allocco, Steve Champion and the newer commissioners for taking up their cause and pushing for the developers to do what they’re supposed to do when it comes to buffers.
When they moved in, there was a large forest behind them.
The original development was supposed to have a 35-foot buffer around the development, Kraus-Keenan said.
“If it grows, it will be sufficient,” she said of the new planting. “But the problem is, we shouldn’t have to wait until the project is complete.”
