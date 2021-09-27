BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services announced on Monday another death in their family.
Capt. Mark Dempsey, 44, was killed in an early morning motor vehicle crash on Sept. 27, according to a press release. He was on his way home.
Dempsey had 20 years of service, having begun serving in the department in 2001, and he was promoted to captain in 2017.
He served at Fire Station No. 7, had advanced to be the Acting Battalion Chief, and was the coordinator for the Hazardous Materials Team, the release said.
Dempsey is survived by his wife and two sons.
“Please keep his wife and children, as well the rest of his family, friends, and members of the fire service, in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the department said.
Funeral service information will be released as soon as arrangements are finalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.