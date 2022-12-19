All Hernando County Government offices will be closed on the following dates to observe the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Holiday:
- Friday, Dec. 23, in observance of Christmas Eve
- Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas Day
- Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day
Hernando County Public Library Holiday Schedule
All branches of the Hernando County Public Library System are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas Holiday. The library will reopen with regular operating hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
In observance of New Year’s Day, all branches of the Hernando County Public Library System will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, and will reopen with regular operating hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Hernando County Animal Services
Animal Services will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. Animal Services will reopen with regular operating hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
In observance of New Year’s Day, Animal Services will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 3, and will reopen with regular operating hours on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Hernando County Transit Services (TheBus)
Hernando County Transit Services (TheBus) will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday and will reopen with regular operating hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
In observance of New Year’s Day, Hernando County Transit Services (TheBus) will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, and will reopen with regular operating hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Hernando County Solid Waste Facilities
All Hernando County Solid Waste facilities will be closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. There will be no curbside trash, yard waste or recycling picked up these holidays.
What to expect on pickup days following a holiday
Due to the increased volume of trash and recycling following a holiday, Republic Services will be working extra hard to ensure that all customers are picked up. Please follow the guidelines below and expect the following conditions to occur:
- Trash pickup is still limited to ONLY blue cart contents with lid closed and properly placed with no obstructions. Trash placed outside the blue cart and overfull carts will not be collected. See drop off options below for excess trash disposal or sign up for curbside recycling to divert recycling material away from your trash container.
- Your trash or recycling may be picked up earlier or later than usual (Please set at the curb before 6 a.m.). Trucks may run late into the evening beyond normal work hours.
- Extra trucks may be working and may be of a different type than usual. Please make sure cart is placed with arrows facing street, five feet from objects, with no overhead obstructions so any type of truck can collect your material
- Holiday trash and recycling pickup may be delayed; in this event, this will also delay normal trash and recycling pickups for the remainder of the week. Any missed pickups will be completed the next business day. Please wait to report a missed pick up until 10 a.m. the next morning.
Dropoff Available
All Hernando County Solid Waste Facilities will be closed on the holidays; however, they will be open during normal business hours the remainder of the week for residents to dispose of excess trash, recycling, or yard waste.
Christmas Tree Disposal
Live Christmas trees may be disposed of on your yard waste day if they are cut to less than four-foot lengths and cleaned of all Christmas decorations, including tinsel.
Artificial Christmas tree segments under 4 feet long, and any decorations thereon, may be disposed of as a free bulk item by calling to schedule pickup before Jan. 31.
Contact Republic Services at (352) 540-6457 or visit www.HernandoCounty.us/SolidWaste for more information.
For questions or more information regarding the holiday schedule, visit www.HernandoCounty.us/BOCC or contact Hernando County’s Public Information Office at (352) 540-6426.
