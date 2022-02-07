County Line Road between Northwood Palms and Bruce B. Downs Boulevards in Pasco County will be reduced to one lane of traffic Thursday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Crews need to close part of the road to perform work on the County Line Road Multi-Use Trail project. Message boards and signs will direct drivers, and flaggers will provide traffic control.
See bit.ly/3seRu3c for a map of the closure area:
Cone & Graham Inc. is the contractor for this Pasco County Engineering Services project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.