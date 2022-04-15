WESLEY CHAPEL — Part of County Line Road just east of Northwood Palms Boulevard will be reduced to one lane of traffic on Monday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Crews need to close part of the road to perform work on the County Line Road Multi-Use Trail project. The closure is set to begin Monday at 9 a.m. and wrap up by 3 p.m., barring any weather delays. Message boards and signs will direct drivers, and flaggers will provide traffic control.
Click here to see a map of the affected area: bit.ly/3OnShcC.
Cone & Graham Inc. is the contractor for this Pasco County Engineering Services project.
