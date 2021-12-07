County launches 2021 online citizen survey

The county has released its 2021 citizen survey, and wants the public to give its feedback on county operations and services. The deadline for filling out the survey is Jan. 6.
The Citizen Survey, first launched in 2009, is conducted every year on a variety of topics, including:
- Utilities
- Parks & Libraries
- Safety/Emergency Services
- Transportation
- Growth
- Importance/Quality of Services
Pasco County receives thousands of responses to the survey, which is intended to help the Pasco Board of County Commissioners with planning discussions and decision-making.
“Pasco County is experiencing tremendous growth, and it’s important to check in with our customers every year,” said Ron Oakley, chairman of the Board of County Commissioners. “We value your feedback, as it serves as a critical component to shaping Pasco County’s services for years to come.”
Here's where you can find the survey:
· On Pasco County’s homepage:MyPasco.net. Just click on the survey link.
- On the MyPasco App, by clicking on the “Citizen Survey” button.
- On PascoCounty’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Nextdoor pages.
- Click directly on the survey link: bit.ly/2021PascoSurvey
To see the results from previous Citizen Surveys, click here.
PASCO COUNTY, FL ---- The 2021 Pasco County Online Citizen Survey is out! We're here to serve you and to hear your feedback on our services. Pasco's annual Online Citizen Survey is another key listening mechanism used to gather information and input – as we work to serve our community to create a better future.
