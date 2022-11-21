BROOKSVILLE – The county’s Housing Authority is looking for bidders to rehabilitate eight single-family homes, the authority said in a press release on Monday, Nov. 21.
This intent to bid and correlating projects are a part of the State Housing Initiative Partnership’s Housing Enhancement Loan Program.
The project homes are:
• 23303 Whitman Road, Brooksville, FL34601
• 6392 Cammie St., Brooksville, FL34602
• 15570 Durango Circle, Brooksville, FL34604
• 994 Cobblestone Drive. Spring Hill, FL34606
• 1476 Apollo Lane, Spring Hill, FL34608
• 2082 Carson Ave. Spring Hill, FL34608
• 4473 Chamber Court, Spring Hill, FL34609
• 5661 Cactus Circle, Spring Hill, FL34606
The Hernando County Housing Authority will receive the sealed bids. To be considered, bids must arrive by 10 a.m. Dec. 13 at the Hernando County Housing Authority, Attn: Terry Beverly, 621 W. Jefferson St., Brooksville, FL34601. At that time, all responses to this request will be recorded in the presence of one or more witnesses in accordance with all applicable local and state requirements.
The mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Hernando County Housing Authority office.
A mandatory walk-through of each location will follow the Nov. 29 bid conference.
The deadline for questions is 3 p.m., Dec. 6. The bid due date and time is 10 a.m. on Dec. 13, and the public opening date and time is 10:01 a.m. on Dec. 13.
A copy of the instructions and bid documents can be obtained online at https://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-f-m/housing-authority/news-and-notices, from the Hernando County Housing Authority, 621 W. Jefferson St., Brooksville, or you can have the documents mailed/emailed to you by calling Guardian CRM at (888) 482-7393.
This solicitation does not commit the Hernando County Housing Authority to award any projects, assign any contracts or to pay any costs incurred in the preparation of a response to this activity.
The Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any or all submittals received as a result of this solicitation for any or no reason, to cancel or reprocure in part or in its entirety this activity, if it is in the best interests of the Housing Authority, county and/or homeowners to do so.
Persons with disabilities needing assistance to participate in any of the proceedings should contact the Hernando County Housing Authority office at: (352) 754-4160. All requests shall be made at least 48 hours in advance.
Hernando County is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Hernando County shall seek out and encourage its approved contractors to employ W/MBE and Section 3 businesses and individuals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.