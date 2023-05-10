HUDSON — “If (Hurricane) Ian had hit here, it would have been catastrophic,” Andy Fossa, director of emergency management for Pasco County, told the Suncoast News.
Fossa, speaking at the county’s Disaster Preparedness Expo at Veterans Memorial Park in Hudson on April 29, referenced a simulation in which data about the storm that devastated our neighbors to the south was applied to Pasco County.
“We would have had up to 20 feet of water in some areas,” he said, “and it would have affected the area from the coast all the way to Little Road.”
The county held the expo to help residents make evacuation plans for themselves and their pets, assemble evacuation kits, secure their property, access special needs assistance and more.
Staffers at the expo gave out Preparedness Guides and said they also hoped to impress upon residents the need to evacuate rather than try to tough it out when disaster strikes and the county deems an area unsafe.
“Some people don’t even know they’re in flood areas,” he said (the county has maps). “I hope this (the expo) exposes people to other departments that are also available.”
In addition to identifiable emergency services such as the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue, those on hand included the Department of Health, which provided information and forms so that people with health conditions and special needs can alert the county to their situation in the event of a disaster. Animal Services, Transportation and Senior Services, for example, provide a host of services, including accepting pets for transfer to a safe place and ferrying people to shelters, that residents might not be aware of. Departments also gave out information on their nondisaster-related offerings, such as meals at senior centers and Meals on Wheels, health department outreach to community groups, and more.
Private companies and agencies were on hand to educate about power during a storm, installing hurricane windows and helping wildlife displaced and disoriented by a storm. Food trucks offering a variety of yummies, kids activities and a plethora of take-home swag made the four-hour event enjoyable as well as informative.
For information on disaster preparedness, services offered by Pasco County and more, visit pascocountyfl.net.
