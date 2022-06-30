NEW PORT RICHEY — William Hammond was not walking alone.
He just will have to wait longer for the legal maneuvers to be worked out around the case of his cancer.
The Pasco County firefighter is fighting both cancer and a bureaucratic loophole that has denied him a $25,000 payment from the “Florida Firefighter Cancer Benefit Program,” passed in 2019, which offers payments for 21 different types of cancer, including “invasive skin cancer.”
That was a decision made by the state Legislature.
The problem is that while Hammond’s skin cancer is considered “invasive,” Pasco union officials Robert Fuerst and Brian Pooehn said, he has been denied the payment for a year and a half despite reports by two doctors that say the cancer has penetrated two layers of skin, Pooehn said, and that qualifies as “invasive.”
But apparently the insurers consider his cancer to be “basal,” not invasive, and thus not qualifying for the payment.
County Attorney Jeff Steinsnyder said the county had submitted Hammond’s claim to their insurer but it was rejected. It’s been a two-year fight, Hammond said, and it came to a boil on June 21.
Firefighters from all over the region filled the chambers during public comment to make their support known.
In a heated and passionate presentation during public comment, Dixon Phillips, an IAFF Local 4420 District 3 Representative, told the County Commission that Hammond in more than 20 years of service has made more sacrifices than all of them combined.
“But all the years served and all the people he’s saved don’t mean a thing to you if you don’t do what it right,” he said, and approve the $25,000 payment. Instead, the county has fought back legally, Phillips said.
“This is not only an attack on every firefighter in Pasco County, it’s an attack on every firefighter in the state of Florida.”
Take the wrong side on this, he warned, and the commissioners would lose, including at the polls.
His speech got a long round of applause.
“Let’s settle this thing,” said County Commissioner Jack Mariano. “Let’s pay the man and get on with business.”
He made a motion to do so, and it was seconded, but before a vote could be taken, County Attorney Jeffrey Steinsnyder said it’s up to the board to direct him to direct outside counsel to settle. When the county is sued, he explained, his office is bound to defend the county. Because it was a personnel matter, they retained outside counsel.
“If you wish to settle this case, you can,” he said.
“Vote on the motion,” some people called out from the gallery as commissioners debated their decision. The county needed to contact its outside counsel in the case, Steinsnyder said, for a litigation assessment. It’s coming up, Commission Chairman Kathryn Starkey said, adding they had to follow the process, which means meeting with the outside counsel on July 12 in a meeting that will have a court reporter, and she didn’t want to throw that process out.
Commissioner Ron Oakley advised listening to outside counsel before making a decision. Mariano said he wanted to know the county’s liability. The county had handled all of Hammond’s medical bills, and wanted to know about the $25,000.
“I’m going to direct the county attorney to not discuss any litigation matters here,” she said, adding that if it came to a vote she would vote no, to the dismay of the firefighters. “It’s a very important discussion, but we don’t discuss it here.”
Instead of waiting weeks to talk to the outside counsel, who was not present, Commissioner Mike Moore suggested tabling the motion until the afternoon session and picking it up at 1:30 p.m.
Outside the chambers, firefighters — some with family members — gathered outside in what turned into a political rally. Two County Commission candidates — Troy Stevenson, who is running for retiring Commissioner Mike Moore’s District 2 seat, and Gary H. Bradford, who is running for Commissioner Christina Fitzpatrick’s District 4 seat —s said they would always put first responders first when they’re elected to the commission, and received the Pasco firefighters’ endorsement.
Hammond said he just wants to get the payment and have the whole ordeal over.
But he and his fellow firefighters were disappointed with the afternoon discussion by the commission.
They agreed to meet with the outside counsel at the next meeting and decide what to do.
Mariano said he had gotten more information and talked about basal cancer, which he said is non-invasive, on the skin, removed by freezing and “there’s not a lot of danger to it.”
“AFLAC and Chubb both denied basal cancer, as far as the $25,000 settlement,” he said.
“This whole board has tremendous respect for you and appreciation for you firefighters and paramedics,” Mariano said in the afternoon session. “We want you to serve our people as best you can, and we’re going to continue to do that. This is just one of those steps.”
He said they’d take a look at the situation and he thought the end result would be good, and they’d see a decision soon after that.
“I think you see how much this county is investing in helping to keep you safe,” Starkey said, but as the firefighters left the chambers, they still were angry, with one saying they needed to vote Starkey out of office. She is not up for reelection, though.
“I think it’s a cop-out,” said Fuerst, chairperson of Firefighters of Pasco, deferring more comment to after the next meeting.
“I’m really disappointed in the decision of the commissioners,” said Pasco firefighter Steve Akel. “It wasn’t sprung on them today. They’ve been aware of this issue for a while. We’re all very disappointed; we were really hoping for them to simply do the right thing.”
