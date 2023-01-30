BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County might be the next growth stock, so to speak, whether some residents like that idea or not.
At the County Commission meeting on Jan. 24, commissioners heard an annual report from the Let’s Grow Hernando Foundation Inc. on what will be happening in the next few years.
During public comment, a resident passed on a suggestion from a Hernando Beach town hall meeting calling for a six-month moratorium on rezonings and development approvals, but Commission Chairman John Allocco rejected that idea during the response time, saying he didn’t see how stopping all development would help the county’s economic development.
County Administrator Jeff Rogers noted that the county has a comprehensive plan and has to update it every few years, and every rezoning has to be consistent with the comprehensive plan.
The county has been targeting aviation and aerospace, manufacturing, back office work and distribution for its future industries, economic development director Valerie Pianta said.
There is 4.7 million square feet of target industries, she said, with $243 million of assessed value generating $4.3 million in ad valorem taxes. The average wage in the county is up to $20.28 per hour in industries only, while in 2014 it was $14.50 per hour.
There are 35 active projects, of which 19 are new and 16 are expanding, and including four at I-75. The $500 million in capital investment on 5.7 million square feet is generating 2,400 new jobs, Pianta said.
What the county needs for the future is infrastructure, Pianta said.
“It’s what companies are looking for when they look at an area,” she said.
That often means not just roads but water and sewer service. They’re running out of infrastructure-ready sites at the airport, Pianta said, and there are a couple of big users whom the county doesn’t want to disappoint.
“I don’t like to be behind the 8-ball,” she said. “I’m for more lead generation and more recruitment, but we have to deliver infrastructure like water and sewer.”
Unlike some other counties, Hernando doesn’t have a dedicated funding source for economic development, she said.
Commissioner Beth Narverud agreed, noting that she talks to a lot of people about infrastraucture, and about the fast-growing east side of I-75, which adds money to every area of the county.
“People ask why we’re always talking about the airport, but it brings in money and business,” she added.
“Hernando County is open for business,” Commissioner Brian Hawkins said. “The difference is we’re not a corporate welfare county.”
The county needs to be sure it’s not subsidizing companies over the long term, and said he wants to see retention.
Allocco said the county might want to look at attractions and sports tourism, too. Maybe it could invest in a hotel or a convention center, he said. The idea is to use investments to fund the community without destroying it.
Rogers emphasized that infrastructure is the key.
“You’re not going to win if you have to say, ‘You’re not going to have a sewer line for two years,’” he said. The county is very attractive right now in terms of taxes, but infrastructure is the big worry.
Limiting sex offenders
The county has become lax and is a magnet for sex offenders, Allocco said, and he applauded a new ordinance that sets up residency requirements and restrictions keeping sex offenders and predators at least 1,000 feet from certain areas.
Campbell said that Pasco and Citrus counties have more stringent ordinances, and that’s created a vacuum in Hernando.
Offenders and predators are exempt if they established residency before the ordinance’s effective date, which will be upon receipt of official acknowledgment from the office of the Secretary of State of Florida that the ordinance has been filed; if they were minors at the time of the offense and not convicted as adults; are minors; or established their personal residences before the prohibited location existed.
Also, predators and offenders cannot celebrate holidays in a way that might be used to lure victims.
The measure was approved on a 5-0 roll call vote.
Commissioners also heard about options and plans for the future expansion of the county jail.
Van pools touted
Commissioners heard about how van pools are working in the region.
Kenneth Boden, manager of commuter services with the Tampa Bay Regional Transit Authority, said vanpools are formalized carpools of four to 15 people who travel in a van to work. Although numbers dropped during the pandemic, there are more since gas prices went up and about 200 vans in operation now.
“I want to raise awareness of the program,” he said.
In Hernando, there are 17 vanpools in operation, carrying 101 passengers. They go to the Bay Pines VA, the Haley VA, MacDill Air Force Base, the TSA at Tampa International Airport and the Coleman prison in Sumterville.
Individuals can save a lot of money using a vanpool, Boden said, as well as time driving and saving wear and tear on their own cars.
There also is an emergency ride home program. If someone needs to leave work early, they can get an Uber, Lyft or taxi up to six times per calendar year.
Hawkins asked if any riders were coming to Hernando, and Boden responded that none are.
Allocco noted that almost every employer in the program is a government agency, and it would sound good if the private sector was participating.
“Right now it looks like an added benefit to government employees,” he said, and the average taxpayer isn’t benefiting from it.
County Commissioner Steve Champion said it seemed to be encouraging people to work outside the county.
Rhoden said he’d like to see it expand to the “civilian” sector, and noted that companies like Marriott Hotels see the vanpools as a benefit to bring workers to its facilities.
Rhoden said he’d work with them to make sure businesses’ interests are represented.
