BROOKSVILLE — The County Commission heard mixed news about the economy at its meeting on June 13.
Inflation is still a problem, though the core rate has fallen from 9.1% to 4%, said John Grady of Public Trust Advisers in the quarterly investment report for the quarter ended March 31, and there are other warning signs afoot, including a Consumer Price Index of 4.9% overall.
For example, credit card debt is at the highest level ever and the savings rate is coming down amid debate about whether the Federal Reserve is going to manage a soft landing or if conditions will lead to a recession.
Energy prices are down 19%, Grady said, but housing is still a challenge, though home prices are leveling off. Job growth continues to be decent, with 1.5 million new jobs created in 2023 and U.S. unemployment at 3.7% — a bit up because more people are entering the job market — and Florida unemployment at 2.6%.
Interest rates are higher, and that’s good news for the county because in the fiscal year to date, the county has earned $5.835 million in interest income, and that plus reinvestment will provide income for the next few years.
First woman commissioner honored
The commission recognized the service and contributions of Frances June Ester, the first woman to serve on the County Commission.
Chairman John Allocco said she died on May 20. In 1988 she became the first woman on the panel, where she served until 1996.
“She sought continuously to make the county a better place to live and work,” Allocco said.
Drought emergency
Because of the scheduling of meetings, sometimes the commission is behind the times a bit.
Patrick Taylor, deputy fire chief, came forward to announce that the drought emergency has ended, what with the pouring rain the area has experienced in the afternoon as the summer weather pattern reasserts itself and we went from no rain to afternoon storms.
The commission voted 5-0 in favor of lifting the ban, which prohibited outdoor burning.
Fair board deal rejected
The board went into executive session regarding the litigation of Hernando County vs. the Hernando County Fair Association Inc.
The proposed settlement called for representation by the county on the fair board and a payment of $10,000 in response to the county’s damages claim.
Commissioner Brian Hawkins made a motion to deny the mediation, saying it wasn’t a good use of taxpayer money. The proposal that has been made is not even close to a resolution, in his opinion.
“We have a duty to protect the taxpayers,” he said.
The motion to reject was approved 5-0.
In other action
• Garbage collection rates for residential users will be going up by 3 cents in the latest amendment to the deal with Republic Services. In mandatory areas (within the Municipal Service Benefit Units assessment district) the rate will be $14.97 per month, and in non-mandatory areas (outside the MSBU), the rate will be $15.22 per month.
• Morris Porton, the president of the Hernando County Chamber of Commerce, was honored upon his retirement.
• Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a loan not to exceed $4.5 million from Webster Bank to finance the acquisition of new vehicles. The repayment period is 10 years and the interest rate is 3.9%.
• David DeCarlo was confirmed as Emergency Management Director.
• County Administrator Jeff Rogers reported that revenue from scoreboard sponsorships at Anderson Snow Park brought in $6,000 each, for a total of $24,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.