BROOKSVILLE — The county has a great law enforcement system, said County Commissioner Steve Champion, and one way to protect deputies and maintain respect for law enforcement might be to equip them with body cameras.
He emphasized at the meeting on Feb. 14, that while nearly all the police are “fantastic” in his view, and he doesn’t know of any issues with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, he said the culture outside of the area is that law enforcement is “bad,” and that criminals are victims when they aren’t.
“And then, the Memphis thing happened,” Champion said. “I watched that in disgust. Those were five criminals — not law enforcement — that were killing that guy.
“There was no justification for what happened there. That’s my opinion.”
The body cameras showed the actions of the officers, Champion said, and at some point if the federal government doesn’t mandate cameras, the state will, so the county should be out front on the issue.
Commissioner Jerry Campbell said he agreed but in a tight budget year, he said paying for the cameras would be an issue because if he had the choice between more deputies and cameras, he’d prefer deputies.
“Overall, as a concept, I’m a fan of it,” he said. “How do we pay for it?”
Sheriff responds
In an emailed response, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said that he didn’t see the need for a BWC, or “Body Worn Camera” program in Hernando County.
“That being said, it is important to note that I am not against cameras. Most of my patrol vehicles, in fact, have dash cameras, including audio (and capture the vast majority of public interactions),” Nienhuis said. “This is done without placing the additional burden of having to remember to turn the camera on — since activation of dash cameras during emergencies is automatic. The administrative work involved in administering the program is also negligible.”
Nienhuis noted the topic of BWC is much more complex than it appears on the surface, especially when considering the direct and (more importantly) the ongoing and indirect costs.
“More than 80 percent of the 67 counties in Florida have more deputies than Hernando County, when adjusted for population,” he said. “This includes many counties with much smaller populations and larger counties that have significant police departments.”
Nienhuis referred to the hundreds of citizen surveys he does each year that indicate citizens want more proactive patrol, more traffic enforcement, more animal enforcement, and more drug enforcement.
“Therefore, it would not be smart to take deputies off the road to implement a Body Worn Camera program,” he said. “Since the county is growing at a faster rate than most other counties in Florida and we are already behind, it is much more important to add deputies to address the increase in population.”
Commissioner Brian Hawkins said that he agreed with Campbell because he said cameras have prevented a lot of fraudulent insurance claims.
“We need deputies and we need to protect them if something frivolous comes forward,” he said.
It’s used in Pasco County, Champion said, and the cameras either cleared officers of accusations or got criminals convicted.
Grants might be available to pay the cost, Campbell said, and the logistics of when the cameras should be on when they should be off triggered a discussion of rights and privacy.
Commission Chairman John Allocco said he wants to protect the deputies, and he’s spent six of the past seven years looking at the sheriff’s budget.
“We’re going to have to figure out how we’re going to fund it,” he said.
Champion said the county might be able to get some help from Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“If I was DeSantis, I’d be looking at making it mandatory for every department,” Champion said.
County Administrator Jeff Rogers said he’d communicate with the Sheriff’s Office to get information.
Campbell reminded everyone that there would be an initial investment then the cost down the road for the cameras.
“We need to make sure we can pay for this long–term,” he said.
Airport business’s request turned down
A request by American Aviation for reimbursement of the cost to build a water main and relocate a fire hydrant at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport didn’t get off the ground.
The company wanted $51,539 refunded after it had the work done so it could build a 12,000-square-foot hangar.
While it’s in one of the county’s target industries — aviation — the general view was to turn down the request.
County Commissioner Beth Narverud said when her company had to do something similar, there was no move by the county to pay for the work. It isn’t right that they should get special treatment, she said.
Hawkins, however, said it’s part of the infrastructure of the airport and an investment.
“This is the infrastructure we’re all talking about,” he said.
A motion to deny the request passed 3-2, with Hawkins and Allocco dissenting.
In other action
The commission voted 5-0 to approve a multifamily housing development on former Suncoast YMCA land at Henderson Street and Mariner Boulevard. The 55-and-older community would have 84 rental villas ranging in size from 1,000 to 1,500 square feet. “We will make it look nice,” said John Deeb, who has built a similar project at the site of an old sewer plant in Pasco County.
Commissioners also discussed changes and improvements to the county animal shelter, which Narverud said looked more like a prison than a place to adopt a dog.
This story has been modified to indicate that Commission Chairman John Allocco also voted against denying the fire suppression funding.
