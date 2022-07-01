BROOKSVILLE – The Hernando County Board of County Commissioners will hold the following upcoming workshops and public hearings.
The Office of Management and Budget will present the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-2023 Budget for Hernando County to the BOCC on the following dates in the John Law Ayers room located on the first floor of the Government Center at 20 North Main St. in Brooksville:
Budget Workshop
Present FY 2022-2023 Recommended Budget
July 5, beginning at 9 a.m.
Regularly scheduled BOCC meeting to set maximum millage rate
July 26, beginning at 9 a.m.
Public Hearings
Present FY 2022-2023 Tentative Millage and Budget
Sept. 13, beginning at 5:01 p.m.
Adopt FY 2022-2023 Final Millage and Budget
Sept. 27, beginning at 5:01 p.m.
The FY 2022-2023 recommended budget may be viewed at www.HernandoCounty.us after the July 5 workshop.
The final approved budget for FY 2022-2023 may be viewed online once it has been approved by the Board of County Commissioners on Sept. 27.
To view all meetings live online, visit www.HernandoCounty.us/WatchNow.
