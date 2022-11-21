Changes are coming to three local governmental entities in the aftermath of the August primary and Nov. 8 election, with some new people taking elected seats and bringing their influence to bear.
Decisions at those local boards have the most effect on people’s lives, though many people don’t vote and don’t familiarize themselves with the current members and candidates, or even attend the meetings.
For the past few years, meetings have been shown online and saved in archives, often with tags so viewers can see a specific item of interest to them, saving a lot of time and effort.
The people who hold and seek these seats are accessible through email, telephone and personal contact before and after meetings. As for the quality of their decisions, well, that’s up to the voters and constituents.
Brooksville City Council
Three of the five members of the Brooksville City Council are changing.
For Seat 1, Christa G. Tanner ran to replace Robert Battista, who did not run for reelection. Tanner won the seat without an opponent.
For Seat 4, Casey Thieryung defeated Chris Kingsley in the Nov. 8 election, and will take the seat a few days before his 28th birthday. Thieryung will be replacing Betty Erhard.
For Seat 5, Thomas Bronson defeated incumbent Pat Brayton, who also was serving as mayor.
Hernando County Commission
The District 2 race for County Commission was to replace Wayne Dukes, who is retiring. The August primary would have been an open primary in which Democrats and Republicans could vote, but a write-in candidate closed the Republican primary (there was no Democratic candidate). Brian Hawkins got the most votes in the Republican primary, but then the write-in candidate withdrew, leaving Hawkins the winner of the election.
The District 4 race to replace state Rep.-elect Jeff Holcomb was decided early as Jerry Campbell defeated Anthony J. Arenz by a decisive margin in the primary.
Hernando County School Board
In District 1, former School Board chairman Mark Johnson returns to the panel, having defeated Kay Hatch in the general election. Hatch had defeated Johnson for his seat in 2018.
In District 3, Shannon Rodriguez scored a decisive victory over Jimmy Lodato in the August primary, and by a wide enough margin that there was no need for a runoff.
In District 5, Susan Duval retained her seat against a runoff challenge from Monty Floyd in the general election.
The School Board will hold an organizational meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, followed by its regular meeting.
