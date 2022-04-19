County Commission approves ESL management plan

BROOKSVILLE – On April 12, the Hernando County Environmentally Sensitive Lands Program presented its 10-year draft management plan for its five preserves, Chinsegut Hill, Cypress Lakes, Fickett Hammock, Lake Townsen and Peck Sink Preserves.
Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the plan. This document will guide the management of ecological resources and compatible passive recreation for the five preserves within the program.
The Environmentally Sensitive Lands Program encompasses approximately 1,100 acres in Hernando County and includes longleaf pine sandhill forests, hardwood hammocks and critical wetlands. The vast mix of vegetative communities found here provides important wildlife habitat for species including gopher tortoises, Eastern indigo and southeastern American kestrels. Public access is available at designated entry points of all five preserves during daylight hours. Peck Sink is open by appointment only.
The adoption of this plan can be found on the Hernando County Government’s website by visiting https://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-n-z/parks-and-recreation/environmentally-sensitive-lands
