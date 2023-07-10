Oct. 9, 2018 — County Commission approves Barrington at Sterling Hill.
Sept. 11, 2021 — County Commissioners meeting requests release of general performance bond despite buffer not done.
November 2021 — Correspondence with Keven Steele, landscape designer for Barrington at Sterling Hill.
Jan. 10, 2022 — Buffer work begins.
Jan. 11, 2022 — County Commission releases general performance bond. Establishes a supplemental planting performance bond. Plantings were made by March 29; larger plantings were dead.
May 10, 2022 — County Commission citizens’ comments: No remediation had been done on dead plantings.
Sept. 13, 2022 — County Commission citizens’ comments: Aug. 5, developer made supplemental plantings, buffer behind Lot 27 of Plantation Estates, no plantings had been made.
Sept. 15, 2022 — E-mail proposal for change to county ordinance addressing timing of establishment/supplement of natural vegetative buffer.
Nov. 8, 2022 — County Commission citizens’ comments: Supplemental plantings made in August still dead; no action had been taken.
Dec. 13, 2022 — County Commission citizens’ comments: Supplemental plantings had not been remediated.
April 25, 2023 — County Commission citizens’ comments: Lot 27 of Plantation Estates, no plantings and plantings made. Commission ordered county staff to address the buffer.
June 16 — Flags placed for plantings.
June 19 — Holes dug and dead plants removed.
June 20 — Started plantings with pines.
June 24 — Completed buffer with pine straw mulch.
July 5 — Plantings starting to die.
