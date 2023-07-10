Oct. 9, 2018 — County Commission approves Barrington at Sterling Hill.

Sept. 11, 2021 — County Commissioners meeting requests release of general performance bond despite buffer not done.

November 2021 — Correspondence with Keven Steele, landscape designer for Barrington at Sterling Hill.

Jan. 10, 2022 — Buffer work begins.

Jan. 11, 2022 — County Commission releases general performance bond. Establishes a supplemental planting performance bond. Plantings were made by March 29; larger plantings were dead.

May 10, 2022 — County Commission citizens’ comments: No remediation had been done on dead plantings. 

Sept. 13, 2022 — County Commission citizens’ comments: Aug. 5, developer made supplemental plantings, buffer behind Lot 27 of Plantation Estates, no plantings had been made.

Sept. 15, 2022 — E-mail proposal for change to county ordinance addressing timing of establishment/supplement of natural vegetative buffer.

Nov. 8, 2022 — County Commission citizens’ comments: Supplemental plantings made in August still dead; no action had been taken.

Dec. 13, 2022 — County Commission citizens’ comments: Supplemental plantings had not been remediated.

April 25, 2023 — County Commission citizens’ comments: Lot 27 of Plantation Estates, no plantings and plantings made. Commission ordered county staff to address the buffer.

June 16 — Flags placed for plantings.

June 19 — Holes dug and dead plants removed.

June 20 — Started plantings with pines.

June 24 — Completed buffer with pine straw mulch.

July 5 — Plantings starting to die. 

 