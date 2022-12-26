County approves ban on smoking, vaping in parks, beaches

BROOKSVILLE – Tresa Watson and her colleagues had to wait until the last item of the agenda on Tuesday, Dec. 13, but it was worth the wait.
The Hernando County Commission voted 5-0 to ban smoking and vaping in county recreation areas, including parks and beaches.
Watson, the director of the Hernando County Coalition, said there has been some good news and bad news lately about smoking. Overall, there’s been a 1.2% decrease in tobacco use, she said, but vaping nicotine is up in middle schools, though down in high schools.
“The school district has a lot of work to do,” Watson said, as students are being caught vaping in the bathrooms.
Youths also are vaping marijuana, she said, and schools are seeing an increase in disciplines for vaping, which some youths think is safer than smoking cigarettes.
Indeed, Commissioner Beth Narverud said, some parents are buying vaping cartridges for their children.
“It’s so unregulated,” she said. “They have no idea what they’re putting into their bodies.”
Jenna Davis of the Hernando County Coalition said she has been going into the schools for 21 years, and the kids think vaping “is really, really cool.”
Commission Chairman John Allocco added that while parents can get in trouble for buying alcohol for their kids, they don’t get in trouble for buying them vape materials.
He and the people who spoke at the County Commission meeting noted that litter is a problem, as cigarette butts are not biodegradable, and it seems that signs telling people to put cigarette butts in trash cans don’t seem to be working, and it’s costing the county money.
Cigarettes are the most common form of litter, said Brittany Chapman, a member of the Tobacco Intervention Partnership.
“This ordinance really is a step in the right direction,” she said, adding that 61% of people surveyed say they are exposed to secondhand smoke or vape.
As for secondhand smoke, the exposure is very toxic and there is no safe level of that, she said.
“We should give our kids a sendoff that does not include nicotine addiction,” she told commissioners.
Commissioner Jerry Campbell said no one wants to restrict what people do, but some people don’t seem to care that they are littering.
Clean indoor air
The Florida Legislature enacted the Clean Indoor Air Act in 1985, according to the Florida Department of Health. It was modified over the years and included a preemptive clause that said cities and counties could not ban smoking at beaches and parks that they own, according to Health News Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law on June 17, effective July 1, that allows the ban, and Hernando has joined other municipalities that have taken action. However, they cannot ban unfiltered cigars.
Even so, it’s a big step forward, Watson said, for the environment and public health.
The preemption issue was a big one, she said as she thanked the board for their support.
Jennifer Bliska of the Hernando County Coalition said she works with youths and had done scans in the parks and heard from youths about all the smoking going on.
“This is very exciting for me because I’ve literally been working on it for a very long time,” she said.
Watson said the state offers free resources for people looking to quit.
Go online at https://tinyurl.com/dn5awncb for more information.
“It’s come a long way,” she said. “Like seat belts, fire extinguishers.”
In other action
• Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve spending $20,000 in ARPA funds for LDG Development to build an affordable housing complex in Brooksville. The development has been approved by the Brooksville City Council.
• Several county boards were refilled with members, though some residents objected to applicants because of their involvement in the areas they would be overseeing if they were members of a board or council.
• Commissioners discussed their legislative priorities for 2023, including trying again for a central fueling facility, the Hernando Beach water resiliency project, a veterans monument at Veterans Park and state aid to libraries. Champion questioned the need to support libraries in the future: “What use do physical libraries have these days?”
• Members also discussed issues surrounding gas taxes and possible road user fees for drivers of electric vehicles, even though some thought asking drivers to report how many miles they drove for taxation purposes was too intrusive. Even so, a way has to be found to pay for road growth and improvement, they agreed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.