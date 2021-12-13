BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County has announced the following schedule of closures for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays:
- Thursday, Dec. 23, in observance of Christmas Day
- Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas Eve
- Friday, Dec. 31, in observance of New Year’s Day
Hernando County Transit Services (The Bus), Library Services and Animal Services will not be open or providing service on the following dates to observe the upcoming holidays:
- Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas Eve
- Saturday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas Day
- Saturday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day
All Hernando County Solid Waste facilities will also be closed Saturday, Dec. 25, and Saturday, Jan. 1. Republic Services curbside collections for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day will not be changed this year as these holidays fall on Saturday. However, due to excessive trash disposal typical at these holidays, there may be delays in collection the following week. Any missed pickups will be completed the next business day. Wait to report a missed pickup until 10 a.m. the next morning.
