BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Animal Services has suspended all public operations effective May 12.
A positive test for the canine parvovirus was detected in a puppy. The canine parvovirus is a gastrointestinal disease that occurs in dogs and is contagious. HCAS will be closed to the public while the facility undergoes decontamination procedures as recommended by the University of Florida disease control experts. The public will be notified when normal facility operations will resume after approval of Hernando County’s staff veterinarian.
“It is our priority to focus on the health of every animal in our care,” said James Terry, Hernando County Animal Services manager. “Hernando County Animal Services is following best practices and taking a proactive approach based on recommendations from University of Florida experts. This has allowed us to take the appropriate steps to contain the situation while protecting the safety of our animals.”
Suspended services include animal adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers. In the meantime, licenses can be obtained via the PetData website at https://www.petdata.com/for-pet-owners/hrn/license-online.
Lost pets will need to be reported to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Unit during this time by calling 352-754-6830. For more tips on lost pets and how to help the community search for their owners, visit www.Facebook.com/HernandoCountyAnimalServices.
