Hernando County Animal Services will be suspending the intake of cats and kittens beginning Wednesday, June 28, due to Feline Panleukopenia being detected among the kennel population.
Hernando County Animal Services is following best practices and taking a proactive approach to protect the remaining shelter population. The suspension will allow isolation of sick and exposed animals to allow the incubation period to pass.
Panleukopenia presents the most danger to our kitten population as they are often too small for protective vaccination. The public will be notified when normal feline operations will resume after approval of Hernando County’s staff veterinarian.
“Our primary responsibilities are the health and safety of the animals and the citizens we serve,” said Hernando County Animal Services Manager James Terry. “Although difficult, the decision to temporarily suspend feline intake services is the best way to meet those responsibilities. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work diligently to provide the best care and return to normal operations.”
Be cautious and contact your veterinarian if your feline shows signs of generalized depression, loss of appetite, high fever, lethargy, vomiting, severe diarrhea, nasal discharge, and dehydration.
More information can be found at https://www.avma.org/resources-tools/pet-owners/petcare/feline-panleukopenia
Normal operations and hours will continue for all other Hernando County Animal Services.
For questions or more information, contact Hernando County Animal Services at (352) 796-5062.
