The County Commission is accepting applications from people who want to serve as a member of the Library Advisory Committee.
All applicants must be residents and registered voters in Hernando County. These are voluntary, non-paid positions, and a successful applicant may be designated as an alternate member.
Applications are available in the County Administrator’s Office, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville; by calling (352) 540-6249, or by visiting the website at www.HernandoCounty.us/committees.
Applications must be returned to the County Administrator’s Office no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 08.
For more information about a specific board or committee, contact the County Administrator’s Office at (352) 540-6249.
