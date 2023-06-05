BROOKSVILLE — A grant for opioid programs in the county received a 5-0 approval on May 24, but not before a long debate and discussion about the amount of the grant and how much of the grant was not spent.
Health and Human Services Manager Veda Ramirez said the county received $322,286 from the Opioid Settlement Fund. The money came from settlements of litigation with Allergan Pharmaceutical, Teva, Wal-Mart, and CVS Health Corp. There is $206,000 remaining after the current grant awards.
More will be forthcoming in the future, Ramirez said.
She said the following organizations submitted proposals for grants. Of six organizations, five received money; one got nothing.
• NAMI Hernando applied for $82,000 but received nothing.
• BayCare Behavioral Health applied for and received $45,550.
• Premier Community HealthCare Group applied for and received $25,000.
• Hernando County Fire Rescue applied for and received $20,000.
• Jericho Road Ministries applied for $60,000 and received $10,000 specifically to support this agency’s partnership with only Drug Court.
• The Hernando Community Coalition applied for $100,000 and received $15,000 specifically to support its proposal regarding public awareness materials, public service announcements, training institute materials and event space, and safe disposal supplies.
The county only expected to receive $165,000, Ramirez said, and decided to save the rest of the money, but several commissioners took issue with that because of the great need for services in the area.
Commissioner Jerry Campbell said he was all for keeping a balance, but the problem is real and the problem is now.
Commissioner Beth Narverud suggested offering a second round of funding with the remaining money for which all interested agencies could apply.
“I hate to see money sitting there when it can help,” she said.
Ramirez noted that they had to look at the programs the agencies were offering and see if they matched specific criteria.
County Attorney Jon Jouben explained that these were individual settlements with companies that are paying at different rates, and the amount received every year will fluctuate. The money came with very specific criteria of what it could be used for, and if it’s used for the wrong purpose, the companies can get it back.
“This is a real need,” said Commissioner Brian Hawkins. “Let’s decide what we need to do today, and allow them to reapply. We have to help the people here who are struggling with this.”
One approach considered was to start over, but that would delay getting any money to the agencies while they applied again, and meetings would have to be advertised in advance.
All commissioners commended Ramirez and her staff for the work that had to be done to get the grants.
Commissioners finally agreed to a motion to approve the current grants, and have a second round of applications to spend the remainder of the funds.
Fertilizer rules
The American Dream in Florida is to have a verdant, green lawn that is the envy of your neighbors and keeps the homeowners association from sending you letters.
A new county ordinance approved May 24 makes several changes to an ordinance that was adopted in 2013, including:
• Expanding seasonal restrictions to prohibit the use of urban turf fertilizers containing nitrogen from Dec. 15 to March 15 and from June 1 to Sept. 30.
• Removing the exemption for commercial applicators.
• Increasing the distance that fertilizers can be used adjacent to wetlands and surface waters to 25 feet.
• Requiring businesses that sell fertilizers during the restriction period to post county-provided signage stating the restrictions.
Some who spoke in public comment called for stronger rules, but the county is up against a time constraint. According to Axios Tampa Bay, “Florida lawmakers tucked a provision into the state budget proposal … that would prevent local officials from banning fertilizers. … The provision, if enacted, only affects counties that haven't imposed a fertilizer restriction yet. It wouldn't impact local officials' ability to enforce existing ordinances that rein in fertilizer use.”
The new ordinance passed 5-0 on a roll call vote.
In other action
• Commissioners discussed efforts to make improvements in the South Brooksville area with local residents. Areas need to be cleaned up, but some lots belong to the city of Brooksville, some belong to the county and some are in private hands. Interim Deputy County Administrator Scott Herring said the county is working with stakeholders in the area, and asked for patience because the government moves slowly but does move forward.
• Carla Burrmann, aquatic services and waterways manager, provided an update on the Nature Coast Aquatic Preserve Management Plan. She said the Nature Coast Aquatic Preserve is the 42nd one in the state, comprising 450,000 acres and 625 miles of shoreline in Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties. Seven rivers feed into the preserve, she said in her presentation.
• County Administrator Jeff Rogers said the county is updating its plan for the lease from Swiftmud of land for Mermaid Lakes, to include a reduction from 500 to 350 acres. In addition, he said. the demolition of the building on the R Beach land will be on a future agenda.
