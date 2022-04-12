NEW PORT RICHEY — The City Council has voted to amend city code regarding animal-drawn vehicles.
David Wallis, the owner of a horse-drawn carriage business named Cornerstone Carriage Company LLC, had objections to the code. Wallis felt that the franchise fee proposed at 2.5% of gross receipts was not in alignment with other business fees and appeared punitive in nature. The city ultimately voted April 5 to make the franchise fee 1% on the ordinance’s first reading.
Wallis said the expense of running a horse-drawn business is extreme and the rewards are minimal. If allowed to operate under his proposal, Wallis said his business would run downtown six months out of the year on Fridays and Saturdays. The maximum amount of money he could make is $30,000 and his basic overhead would be $15,000 for that same year.
“I understand the city has to fund itself and I have no problem with taxes and I have no problem with the franchise fee itself, I just ask that it be fair and even across every type of business,” Wallis stated.
Another aspect of the ordinance Wallis took issue with is the restriction on the hiring of convicted felons. He said he believes citizens working on improving their lives, whether they formerly sold drugs or were charged with breaking and entering, have the right to find work. Wallis said he has had success working with individuals who formerly were convicted felons.
The biggest challenge, however, had to do with signage on the carriage. He implored the council to change the verbiage to allow him to include the information necessary on a sign at the pick-up location or provide it upon request from interested patrons.
City Attorney Timothy Driscoll responded to Wallis’ concerns, stating that the ordinance was unchanged from the way it was adopted in 2014. He added that he took out the requirement for the carriage to be for hire, which would limit the use of the carriages for the conveyance of passengers.
As to the hiring of convicted felons, Driscoll said felons who committed certain crimes are prohibited from being hired. And for signage on the carriages, Driscoll said the city wants the name of the operator to be displayed on the vehicle in case there’s a problem. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be a problem for Wallis to have the information available upon request, it’s just common for signage to be on the vehicle and it doesn’t have to be obtrusive.
“I agree with the economic argument that’s made (by Wallis),” council member Peter Altman said. “There may have been some thought put in as to how these rates have come up. I think it’s going to be a good discussion to have on the second reading.”
Deputy Mayor Chopper Davis wondered why Wallis would be charged 2.5% when cab companies don’t have that fee.
City Manager Debbie Manns explained the 2.5% comes from a common practice to use the city’s right of way to conduct a business.
Altman considered the lack of tax on food trucks, as the city doesn’t look at the gross revenue those vendors make in addition to not getting any sales tax from food trucks, either.
“When it comes to our business community, I think that something that helps to attract people to our businesses should get the leg up,” Altman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.