It’s no secret that Hernando County is growing, and with that growth comes a higher demand for space to accommodate a variety of organizations that benefit the community.
The Hernando County Fine Arts Council is looking to build a new facility that would offer an event space. Currently, the FAC is working out of an office in the Health Department in Brooksville. The FAC recently completed a survey that looked at demand for art space in the county, the economic growth and demographics.
“We embarked on this feasibility study to provide a dedicated facility to support and showcase the arts in the county,” said FAC chair William Yerrick. “We decided a facility-related project first required a needs analysis to see how such a resource in the county might be used and by whom.”
In spring of 2020, DLR Consulting Inc. researched the trends and forces that drive participation in the arts across the country, Florida and locally. Yerrick said that DLR used research data from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Florida Legislature’s Office of Academic Development and other national and international trade, tourism and cultural organizations. The study also included an economic and social impact analysis in the county.
“There seems to be a lot going on in the county in the visual and performing arts, but there’s not one place where all this can come together with studio, gallery space, rehearsal and performance areas, and office areas,” Yerrick said. “I do want to note that the Stage West Playhouse is the only purpose-built venue in the county.”
The study found that a preferred location for a facility would be centrally located in Hernando County. The research team advised the FAC that there is only moderate demand for rehearsal and performance space, while there is significant demand for gallery, exhibition and private workspace. Additionally, there is high demand for classroom and workshop space.
Yerrick said that the market assessment conducted by the consultant suggests that it would be difficult to recommend a new stand-alone facility for the performing arts in the county at this time. To address these needs, it was further recommended to partner with Stage West Playhouse. As a result, Stage West has provided FAC with space that might be made available to meet the arts community’s needs.
FAC chair Beth Putnam covered actionable recommendations by the research team at the Hernando Board of County Commissioners’ April 27 meeting.
“The first one is a little bit daunting, a little bit challenging: lead in advocacy, policy and funding,” Putnam said. “We think the arts council is well-positioned to do this because we were created by the county and our mission is county-wide. We’re also designated by the state as Hernando’s lead arts agency. In 2017, there were 300 arts-related businesses in the county that employed 700 people, there’s probably more now. All of these folks are operating within their own spheres with their own missions, so our goal is to connect those groups and for the first time really attempt to pull them together.”
The next three recommendations included partner to create informal art gatherings, establish flexible arts programming space, and to develop an art park.
On the last point, Putnam said that an art park could be a great way to promote tourism within the county. She used Sioux Falls, South Dakota as an example of a city that has a successful art park. She added that people are gravitating toward a different kind of art experience, one that’s participatory or self-guided. Putnam said downtown’s mural tour and Brooksville Main Street’s mermaid tour were great examples of that.
“We think this would be the first step in uniting the arts community in Hernando County,” Putnam said. “We want to grow audiences and support for the arts so that when the county is ready for that cultural center, and can support one, we’ll be ready to go.”
The FAC was created by the county commission in 1987 to encourage, promote, and support the creative arts. From Art in the Park to mural tours, residents and visitors have seen first-hand the good that can come out of the arts. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the FAC raises funds to provide grants to teachers, other nonprofits and civic organizations.
Putnam said that over the past three years, the grant programs have involved 45,000 people in the arts. She added that the Art in the Park event has typically drawn 5,000 visitors over a weekend in March, pre-COVID. Council members are planning to bring back the event bigger than ever for 2022 after cancelling it this year. New this summer is a pilot program for children created by the FAC at the Welcome Center in Brooksville and Stage West in Spring Hill.
The FAC will host its next regular meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 at the Hernando Beach Marine Training Center, 4340 Calienta St. Putnam encourages representatives from art groups, arts-related businesses, and art supports to attend.
