BROOKSVILLE – It’s nice to find out you’re getting more money.
City Council learned at an Aug. 14 special meeting the state will be sending the city $112,872 more than expected in fiscal year 2023-24.
That was the bottom line after calculating new revenue projections for the state Communication Service Tax, half-cent sales tax and revenue sharing, said Autumn Sullivan, finance director.
In other FY 24 updates, Sullivan noted there will be budget funding of $50,000 for a new dais. She also put a contribution for the South Brooksville Avenue Community Redevelopment Agency at $25,000 and noted higher Florida Retirement System rates.
Not in the budget: basketball court resurfacing, which would need to draw on reserves funding.
Council Member Thomas Bronson said due to the resurfacing of courts at Tom Varn Park the city should be able to “piggyback” similar work, but Mayor Blake Bell cited legal problems.
Parks and Recreation Director David Howard said he was at a director’s meeting with City Manager Ron Snowberger and Public Works Director Paul Booth, and they discussed an opportunity to get courts repaved for $15,000.
A contractor sent in a quote, he said, that could “provide an immediate repair for the courts for the kids.”
Bell said wanted a $15,000 increase to the Assisted Life Support match for the fire department to get them to six people who are ALS-certified.
Fire Chief Brad Sufficool said there are incentives for paramedics to become ALS-certified, but they’re in high demand and they can get signing bonuses and more pay elsewhere.
Bell said he also wants a person dedicated 100% to pursuing grants for the city, though the person would be part-time without benefits.
“We talked about this for years,” he said.
There also was a discussion of possibly using grant money for more brick streets.
Bell said the Mae Stringer Museum is looking for funding and planning on applying for CRA dollars for a project to plaster a ceiling in the front.
Bailey said plaster was “kind of a thing of yesterday,” but Bell said plaster would have to be done because it’s a historic building.
They’re estimating $5,000 for the project, with $2,500 from the CRA.
Bell said they could get it from the budget or by not having T-shirts for the local Cancer Walk.
“I don’t know that we have to do a full $2,500,” Bell said. “I think we can just give a little support if the council feels it wants to. Even $500 or $1,000 would be appreciated, and they could fundraise the rest of it to match that $2,500 for the project.”
Bailey motioned for the $30,000 for a part-time grant writer position and $15,000 for the ALS project. Council ultimately decided $1,000 for the museum and to cut the cancer walk item to $1,000.
The vote on everything was 5-0 on a roll-call vote. The budget next will come back to council on Sept. 6.
The council also approved 5-0 the renewal of the latest employee benefits package. There is an 8% increase in medical insurance, paid for by increases in payment from all departments.
