BROOKSVILLE — Local activists told the Brooksville City Council on April 3 that they felt a new ordinance regulating feeding efforts in city parks is an attack on the homeless.
Under the ordinance, anytime an event is likely to attract 25 or more people, the organization doing the feeding will have to obtain a permit from Parks and Recreation Director David Howard, agenda documents said.
Michelle Profeto pleaded with the council to not pass the second reading of the ordinance, noting that many of the people coming for food aren’t just homeless but people who are spending so much of their income on housing that they can’t afford food and need help.
“The problem isn’t just here, it’s everywhere,” she said. “People are showing up in cars but don’t have money to eat.”
Jim Miller said the homeless and less fortunate are our neighbors and that Jesus said to love our neighbors as ourselves.
“Some of these people are just unfortunate,” he said. “We’re trying to make a difference and help these people. All we’re asking is to be patient and try to help us.”
City Manager Ron Snowberger said it’s not about targeting the homeless but structuring a reservation process so the parks department knows who is reserving amenities.
There has to be some form of accountability, he said.
Others said that most of the homeless are just unfortunate and several people are living in the woods around the city.
“There’s some really great people. They just have hard luck,” said council member David Bailey, noting that one homeless woman brings a rake and sweeps up the pavilion in the park after a feeding. “Everybody has a story, it’s really nice to meet them.”
Mayor Blake Bell said the city is behind the times and the county has a reservation system in place.
Council member Christa Tanner added that the ordinance is not targeted at a specific group.
It passed 5-0 and takes effect immediately.
The city is trying to work with the county on the homelessness issue, and one representative of a nonprofit said the main problem is a lack of rental housing.
Attempts to build rental housing — and affordable rental housing — tend to bring down a storm of opposition, but local activists at numerous government meetings have said people need a roof over their heads that they can afford.
At a recent County Commission meeting, Chairman John Allocco noted that the same homeowners who complain about how nearby rental housing will hurt the value of their property then come back when the county is setting its millage for the next year to complain that their property taxes have gone up because their property value has risen.
Watching the water
Keeping the water flowing in the right direction has been Paul Booth’s job, and he delivered a report on how he’s spending the money allocated to get the city’s water system into better condition for future growth.
The Public Works director asked the council to approve a contract for 11 diesel bypass pumps for $616,577 to use in case of a power failure. The city has 26 lift stations, he said, and it needs a backup in case the power goes out. Staff has used backup generators, but not all of them had generators and some have failed, he said.
The new generators will turn on automatically when the power goes off, Booth said, then turn off when the power comes back on.
The funding is from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, Bell said, and the measure was approved 5-0.
The work of sewer rehabilitation continues with a nearly $1.97 million contract for three phases of a four-phase job to work on the system, Booth said.
Bailey said he didn’t want to see any change orders.
“This was bid for specific work that needs to be done,” Booth said.
“I’ll hold you to it,” Bailey said.
“I don’t see a need of a change order at this time,” Booth said.
Bailey said he just wanted to be sure the city wasn’t hit with a surprise bill.
The work involves lining the pipes, Booth said.
He also talked about the emergency expenditures. The council approved $500,000 and the money is being spent on filters, new control panels that all are the same so they’re compatible, and spare submersible pumps.
They need to clean some tanks, and Booth noted that in one oxidation tank there’s a piece of equipment that floated to the bottom several years ago and needs to be taken out, so the city might have to hire a diver to go down and get it.
In addition, a sewer line from the late 1950s needs to be replaced.
Wesleyan Village has approached the city about a water plant. Booth said a new plant that would cost about $3 million would handle the expected growth in the city and could come as a prefabricated system that can be installed on site and expanded to meet growth demands.
The village would give the city the land, but while the city would own the land, the land would not be annexed into the city.
Bell and Tanner concurred that it would be good for the city.
In other action
• Snowberger said Hernando Park came up in the recent interlocal meeting and there is talk of the county giving the park to the city. The library wouldn’t be included, though, and Bells said he didn’t know if the city has ever operated a library.
• The City Council gave proclamations to recognize the 100th anniversary of Gulf Coast Title, and recognized April as Water Conservation Month.
• Tresa J. Watson, executive director of the Hernando Community Coalition, gave a presentation on the situation of children in the county. There is a “substance exposed task force” that is working on the problem of addicted mothers giving birth to babies exposed to drugs, and that 35% of the babies born in the county have drugs in their system.
Such babies are expensive because the parents often don’t have money or insurance to pay for the needed hospital care, so it’s in everyone’s best interest to help the babies. Children gave out cards and ribbons to the audience to remind everyone that April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
