PORT RICHEY — Matthew Ivey, an engineer with Ayers Associates, discussed plan revisions for the first phase of the Cotee River Landing project with the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency on Jan. 11.
Ayres Associates is responding to comments made by the Department of Transportation, and Duke Energy is finalizing its preliminary design for lighting.
The City Council, sitting as CRA board members, went back and forth over the safety concern of where the sidewalk may be on Treadway. If the sidewalk gets moved to the north of Treadway, it will involve filling in the swales. Ivey proposed leaving the sidewalk on the south side of Treadway.
Vice Mayor Tom Kinsella said, “The majority of the businesses that would be on the north or west side of the sidewalk, and they’re going to cross over Treadway to the pirate bar, then go westbound, and once they get to that intersection down there, they’re going to cross again if the sidewalk continues on the west side.
“My concern is the pedestrians, you’re having them cross, especially weekends and when floating season is in, you’re going to have a lot of pedestrian traffic. They’re going to be crossing when vehicles are pulling those boats. I just see a safety concern.”
Ivey explained that to keep the sidewalk on the north side of Treadway, it would necessitate a permit from the water management district, which would add several months of review to the project, and possibly drainage modeling.
“That was why we had the feasibility study up front so that we could minimize costs and quicken the process on the south side so we don’t fill in those swales,” Ivey said.
Mayor Scott Tremblay asked if it would be possible to construct a boardwalk sidewalk without modifying the swale. It’s possible, Ivey said, but it would be an expensive option.
Ayres Associates will go back to the drawing board to see if it’s possible to add a boardwalk and what that estimate may be.
In a discussion regarding updated lighting, board members made statements that they were interested in amending the city code to include LED for lighting. This topic, however, is one that will need to be brought up in a City Council meeting.
“Although our code says no LEDs are required, I don’t see how we would be able to improve this area without amending that code,” Ivey said. “All the new products for lighting are LED. They’re more energy efficient, they last longer, and it just seems like in order to make this a safe environment as an area that we want it to be, I believe LEDs are the way to go.”
