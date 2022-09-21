PORT RICHEY — The Port Richey City Council, sitting Sept. 13 as the Community Redevelopment Agency, was informed that the Cotee River Landing project could be completed by this time next year.
Chris Martin, project manager with Ayers Associates, addressed the board as to the status of Cotee River Landing. Currently, the project is in the permitting phase with expectations to have permits in place by mid-October. Martin added that the plans are complete with the caveat of minor revisions anticipated to address permitting comments.
All of the design elements that have been discussed between Ayers Associates and the CRA have been incorporated into the plans, including roadway improvements, the one-way traffic conversion, pedestrian enhancements, parking, as well as the boardwalk on the north side of Treadway Drive.
From the Florida Department of Transportation, Ayers has requested the omission of the right turn lane off southbound U.S. 19 onto Cotee. FDOT has offered a preliminary approval of that approach and Ayers is attempting to make that a right exit only. This was made as a safety improvement for vehicles traveling at a high speed pulling in to Cotee River Landing.
In working with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, Martin said that Ayers Associates has spent a tremendous amount of effort in the design process to match the ratio of impervious area to pervious area to abate the need for a complex stormwater system. Ayers Associates expects the permit to be approved by Swiftmud within a week of the CRA meeting.
Duke Energy should be finalizing plans regarding photometrics for the proposed pedestrian and roadway lighting. In the final design plans, Ayers Associates has tentatively proposed some locations for string lights across Bayview Street with the idea in mind that this area may have events, as mentioned by a council member some time ago.
One aspect of the plan that hasn’t been fully routed for review, according to Martin, is the landscape architecture improvements. Ayers Associates recommends putting together some hard copies and digital copies and some photos of the proposed plantings and trees and table those for discussion with the CRA.
In addition to the hardscape, the design features seating components and trash receptacles that have been based on fisherman village amenities. The focus on landscape has been to propose native plants and native species that can last without a high degree of maintenance. The final plan will include an updated cost estimate.
The Citizens Advisory Committee will be meeting to discuss the aesthetic of Cotee River Landing before moving forward with any final decisions.
Martin said he anticipates construction to take about nine months, beginning early next year.
