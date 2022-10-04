NEW PORT RICHEY – The Cotee River Bike Fest will be held on Oct. 7-9 with music on two stages, food, drinks, and vendors.
Fire & Iron MC will again lead the poker run starting at Harley-Davidson on Saturday, Oct. 8.
This year’s bands will include Jasmine Cain, Symmetry, The Bearded Brothers, Zenith, Oaklee Band, Risky Business, Switch n’ Whisky, Cowby Kid Rock tribute, Diary of an Ozzman and more.
There will be a swap meet on Friday, Oct. 7 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 5500 Main Street, New Port Richey. Reef Reckers Band will be performing on Saturday evening from 3-6 p.m. in conjunction with the swap meet.
The Children’s Burn Foundation will be the beneficiary of this year’s Cotee River Bike Fest. The three-day charitable event is a passion project for Farrell Cares, who appreciates the opportunity to give back to the community.
Farrell Cares has been hosting Bike Fest since 2018, when the Chamber of Commerce looked for someone new to take the popular event over. Throughout the years, Farrell Cares has raised more than $50,000 to support local charities.
This year, the beneficiaries will be Pasco Safety Town and The Children’s Burn Foundation.
For more information on this year’s bike fest, visit www.coteeriverbikefest.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.