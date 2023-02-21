Coronation Ball to kick off Chasco festivities March 24

NEW PORT RICHEY — The days are getting longer, the weather is getting balmier, and Pasco County is gearing up for the year’s biggest party: nine fun-filled days of music, dancing, parades, food and more to celebrate the 101st Chasco Fiesta in New Port Richey.
And tickets are now available for the traditional kickoff: The 36th annual Coronation Ball on March 24 at the Spartan Manor in New Port Richey. The ball is an elegant, black-tie dinner dance that benefits Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind. It will include music by DeLeon and a large silent auction, and celebrate outstanding community contributions by crowning King Pithla and Queen Chasco, who will also ride in the boat parade and attend other Fiesta events.
“It is our largest fundraiser for Lighthouse. It has become a staple in the Chasco Fiesta,” Stefanie Pontlitz, executive director of the agency, told the Suncoast News. “We work very closely with the committee of the Fiesta to make sure that we're paying respect to the festival itself.”
Pontlitz said nominations for king and queen are coming in. They are nominated by local nonprofits as a way to honor those who have done a lot for them.
“We reach out to those folks and say, ‘Hey, congratulations, you've been nominated,’ and we ask them to fill out some information, because a lot of times the organization that nominated them is not the only one they do good work with,” she said. “So we want to know what else they have done in the community. We ask them for their community resume and it goes to a secret committee — we keep it secret so no one can be upset at anybody for whoever wins; you don't know who the cultural selection committee was. They keep that very secret even from me. It is kept very quiet until the night of the event, and we all find out at the exact same time who the king and queen are.”
This year, Pontlitz said, Lighthouse is adding another charitable activity to the roster.
“Because so many of us have been wearing ball gowns for years and years — for some reason women think we can’t wear the same one over again — we have a glut of ballgowns. So we’re partnering with the Cinderella Project, which provides prom gowns for young women who can’t afford them.” Women can bring their no-longer-needed gowns to the ball, or drop them off at the Lighthouse office.
Lighthouse keeps the Fiesta committee aware of its plans but does all the organizing, ticketing and related work itself, and it keeps all the proceeds. Last year, the Chasco Fiesta’s centennial, the organization netted $35,000, its largest to date. Funds come from ticket sales, the silent auction, and sponsorships. This year’s presenting sponsor is the Musunuru family.
Tickets are $125 each and sponsorships are $250 to $3,500. For tickets or to make a donation, visit lvib.org/events/ball/, call 727-815-0303 or text “Chascoball” to 41444.
For more information about the 2023 Chasco Fiesta, visit chascofiesta.com.
For more information about the Lighthouse for the Visually Disabled and Blind, visit lvib.org.
