Brian E. Corley, Supervisor of Elections of Pasco County, said the last day for the elections' office to receive requests for vote-by-mail ballots for the municipal elections is Saturday, April 2, by 5 p.m. Request a ballot on-line at PascoVotes.gov or call 800-851-8754.
Ballots will still be available for pick-up over the counter at the three supervisor's offices until 5 p.m. Monday, April 11. Voters wishing to pick up ballots on behalf of someone will need a written request from the voter designating them as the person authorized to carry out the ballot. The designee will be asked to provide a photo ID and to complete an affidavit before releasing the ballot to them.
Florida Statutes do not allow for vote-by-mail ballots to be picked up in the supervisor's office on the day of the election unless an emergency precludes the voter from going to their assigned polling place. An affidavit affirming the facts of the emergency will be required.
All voted ballots must be physically in the elections' office by 7 p.m. Election Day, April 12, including ballots being delivered by the Postal Service. Voted ballots may not be turned in at the polls on Election Day.
Voters can check the status of their vote-by-mail ballot at https://pascovotes.ballottrax.net/voter/
Corley also announced the following temporary change in polling locations in effect only for the April 12 municipal election: All New Port Richey voters in precincts 25 and 50 will vote at the New Port Richey Recreation Center at 6630 Van Buren St., New Port Richey.
Voters within the cities of Dade City, Port Richey and the town of St. Leo will vote at their regularly assigned polling places.
- Dade City – First Baptist Church, 37511 Church Avenue, Dade City
- Port Richey — Port Richey City Hall, 6333 Ridge Road, Port Richey
- St. Leo — St. Leo Town Hall, 34544 State Road 52, St. Leo
Voters who live within the precincts with changes were notified by mail at the address on file with the elections' office. If your voter registration record is not up-to-date, you may not have received this notification. Address changes within the county can be submitted to the elections' office by telephone at 1-800-851-8754, online at PascoVotes.gov or by written notice to PO Box 300, Dade City, Florida 33526.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.