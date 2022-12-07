Pasco County’s Continuum of Care held its first in-person meeting since the pandemic Nov. 30 at the Spring Hill Suites in Land O’ Lakes.
According to its website, “The Continuum of Care (CoC) Program is designed to promote community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness; provide funding for efforts by nonprofit providers, and state and local governments to quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families while minimizing the trauma and dislocation caused to homeless individuals, families, and communities by homelessness; promote access to and effect utilization of mainstream programs by homeless individuals and families; and optimize self-sufficiency among individuals and families experiencing homelessness.”
“We cover the whole spectrum,” said Don Anderson, chief executive of the Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County, the lead organization of the CoC. With the goal of keeping or putting people in permanent housing that they can sustain, coalition members offer services from mental health care and additional treatment through food aid, help with rent and utilities, and more. The goal of coordination is to use resources, especially money from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development, as efficiently as possible to help the most people and avoid duplicating services, Anderson said.
“Since the pandemic started, we’re seeing crazy growth here,” said Wanda DeLaRosa of Metropolitan Ministries, a service organization with an increasing presence in Pasco and Pinellas counties. “Eighty thousand people have moved into the county. We hope we can take what we started in Tampa and replicate it in Pasco County” as skyrocketing housing prices put more individuals and families at risk of homelessness.
In addition to Metropolitan Ministries, among the organizations represented at the meeting were Good Samaritan Clinic, Fresh Start 4 Pasco, Sword and Spoon, Sunshine Health, Vincent House, BayCare Health, Advent House, Pasco County Human Services, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Hope Services, Premier Community Health, the Veterans Administration, Go Pasco, Hope Villages of America, the State Attorney Mobile Medical Unit, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Peace and Justice Committee of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church (New Port Richey), Blue Sky Communities, the United Way of Pasco, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and Pasco County schools.
For more information on the Continuum of Care or homelessness issues in Pasco County, contact the Coalition for the Homeless at 727-842-8605 or visit pascohomesscoalition.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.