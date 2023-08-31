State and federal damage assessment personnel are embedded with Hernando County Building officials, surveying the impacted areas as a result of Hurricane Idalia. This is a vital step in the process of applying for and potentially receiving a federal disaster declaration. 

If you experienced storm related damage, contact the Public Information Center at (352) 754-4083 to be placed into contact with the appropriate resources.  

This assessment will remain ongoing to ensure we can meet the needs of the impacted locations.