NEW PORT RICHEY — She’s not planning another run for public office in the near future, but Kate Connolly plans to stay involved in community issues. And she’s looking for likeminded folks to join her.
With that in mind, Connolly recently founded NPR Shines, which she describes as a collective of people who get together and exchange ideas, plan projects and work together to improve life in the city. Which can mean anything from surprising clients of a senior center with cupcakes to promoting the arts to keeping tabs on the city’s budget.
Connolly ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2021 and this year failed in a bid for the mayor’s office, losing to Chopper Davis by 13 votes. She told the Suncoast News in a telephone interview that NPR Shines “was something I thought of when I first ran for City Council, if not shortly before: a group of civic-minded people that would engage and keep folks educated, in between election cycles, on important matters like the Master Plan or the budget, or any sort of key projects like that.
“I never had the chance to get it together as I was continuing to run and work and do other things. But as I do not plan on running any time soon, I would like to get it started now, and I've got a lot of support from different organizations within the city and in the Pasco area.”
Connolly said she isn’t sure what form the nonpartisan NPR Shines will ultimately take, but for now the goal is simply to get people together and talking about…..whatever their concerns happen to be.
“My key things that I've been focused on are random acts of kindness in the community and linking up different organizations that are working on different things but not necessarily together,” she said. “And also focusing on conservation, environmental issues and sustainability, as well as the arts, focusing on all the local musicians and artists we have in New Port Richey and including them more in the public conversation. If we were getting pretty specific, I would say smart growth or a bit of new urbanism.” But the group, she said, could address “anything really that would affect the future of the city.”
“Eventually I'd love to host Town Halls or roundtables or monthly meet-ups where folks can get together and discuss items on the agenda and just stay involved. But we’re starting it off more of like a social club where everybody can get together and stay positive, but also have conversations with each other.”
NPR Shines’ first event will be a Summer Social on July 21 at Studio NPR at 5742 Main St. in New Port Richey from 7 to 9 p.m.
For tickets to the social, or to learn more about NPR Shines or to get involved, visit its Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.