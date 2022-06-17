Congressional candidates share their views at North Pinellas forum

PALM HARBOR — Who is the best candidate to be the Republican representative on the ballot for Florida’s 13th District congressional race?
Pinellas County voters got a first glimpse at those candidates running at the District 13 Primary Candidates Forum held at the Palm Harbor Library on June 6.
Sponsored by the Council of North County Neighborhoods Inc. and the Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce, the forum drew an estimated 50 citizens.
CNCN is a nonprofit Florida corporation representing communities in North Pinellas County that includes East Lake, Palm Harbor, Crystal Beach and Ozona.
Since 2006, Pinellas County has been represented by Rep. Gus Bilirakis in Congress as part of District 12.
Every 10 years the state Legislature redraws congressional districts. Because of recent changes, Bilirakis will no longer represent North Pinellas and will only represent Hernando and Pasco counties.
North Pinellas voters are now represented by District 13.
The 13th Congressional District primary election is Aug. 23. The winner runs as the Republican candidate in the general election on Nov. 8.
A Democrat and a Libertarian candidate are also in the District 13 congressional race. Since each is without a primary opponent, they do not appear on the primary ballot.
The four Republican candidates on the District 13 primary ballot are Kevin Hayslett, Amanda Makki, Christine Quinn, and Anna Paulina Luna.
Luna, who was invited to the forum, declined to participate, a CNCN representative said.
The forum featured 10-minute candidate introductions; a one-hour Q&A period; and candidates’ closing statements.
Q&A topics included inflation, rising fuel prices and managing the budget; immigration and border control; gun control; public school curriculum; and election integrity.
Introductions
Hayslett, of Clearwater, a former Pinellas County prosecutor and criminal attorney, describes himself as a “community insider” and a “political outsider.”
“Like many of you who sat here and felt that our country is absolutely going in the wrong direction, I felt compelled to run to provide answers, to provide leadership,” said Hayslett in his introduction. “And to use my experience — 34 years in building a real estate business, and six years as a Pinellas County prosecutor.”
Makki, who describes herself as a “Faith-Christian, a lifelong conservative and a refugee to this country,” is a lawyer and former senior health adviser to U.S. Sen. Linda Murkowski (R-AK) from 2007-2014. She most recently worked as a partner for K&L law firm.
Born in Iran, Makki and her family emigrated to the U.S. in 1979.
“I am the only community conservative running for this congressional seat,” Makki said. “I am a lifelong conservative, and I have been guided by the Bible and by the U.S. Constitution in everything that I have done. Those are the (type) people that we need serving us in Washington, D.C. today.”
Quinn, originally from California who now lives in Clearwater, is a small business owner. A self-described “true conservative,” Quinn operates “My Family Seasonings,” a manufacturer that provides seasoning products to national grocery stores.
If elected, Quinn said she’ll work to cut federal start-up costs on small businesses.
“There’s not going to be a lot of new small business entrepreneurs coming down the pipeline with current regulations,” Quinn said. “They won’t have the seed money to open a new business.”
Quinn said it cost her around $500 a year for insurance and regulatory fees when she started her family business 18 years ago.
“Today, that number is $31,500,” Quinn said.
Tackling inflation
To curb the country’s skyrocketing inflation, all three candidates proposed spending less and cutting waste.
“You need someone in Congress to go in and look at all the waste, fraud and abuse in the COVID-19 relief program and to claw that back — there’s been billions in spending,” Makki said.
Makki said federal budget could be reduced in part by eliminating the Department of Education.
“That would save us a $100 billion – that would certainly help with inflation,” Makki said.
To reduce the country’s escalating fuel costs, candidates Hayslett and Makki suggested the government open back up dormant fuel refineries, along with the Keystone XL Pipeline, which was closed down in 2021.
The Keystone Pipeline runs from Western Canada to refineries in Illinois and Texas, and oil tank farms and an oil pipeline distribution center in Oklahoma.
“In Alaska land where it says ‘no drilling here,’ we got to open back up,” Makki said. “That means re-opening the Keystone XL pipeline. Why not? We need to open up our pipelines and focus on energy policy in America.”
According to Quinn, the answer to stem inflation is simple: stop spending and balance the federal budget.
“We need to get the Federal Reserve to do what it was designed to do — to keep the value of the U.S. dollar worth a dollar,” Quinn said.
“At the end of the day, you know what the big problem is, we have 631 federal agencies that are spending $3.4 trillion dollars of your hard-earned money,” Quinn said. “You know what, those business, those agencies, we own them!”
Hayslett, who promised he’d work to cut the federal budget by 25%, says the inflation battle is to be won by the government stopping spending on what it cannot afford.
“We caused it,” Hayslett said. “No new programs, no new spending — we can’t afford it.”
To achieve that, says Hayslett, means tougher federal oversight to retrieve misspent federal dollars on COVID-19 relief.
“We’ve spent trillions of dollars,” Hayslett said. “We need to make sure that the folks that received that money are held accountable. The money that we’ve spent already, let’s go get it back.”
Hayslett and Quinn agree the federal budget strain could be eased in closing the Department of Education.
“The Department of Education needs to be eliminated,” Hayslett said. “A $118 billion, supposed to be $123 billion next year. That needs to be closed down, and education be a state issue.”
Makki went further, proposing elimination of teacher unions and tenure, making pay raises based on merit, eliminating one third of all education administrative jobs and redirecting those funds to the top 25% of the school educators, and growing funding for parental vouchers and charter schools.
Immigration
Candidates also agreed on taking steps to tighten the nation’s Southern borders.
“We are an open-border nation right now,” Makki said.
Quinn believes there’s already a sound U.S. border policy in place that’s just not being enforced.
“We just need to enforce the immigration laws that we already have,” Quinn said. “We need to supply the border patrol and ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) with the financing and equipment that they need and more manpower.”
Hayslett says a more radical approach to border control is needed.
“We need to shut the border down completely — that means no one gets in,” Hayslett said. “When you have a hole in your boat, you don’t say, ‘Let some of the water in.’”
Each candidate also called for rebuilding the Southern border wall started under former President Donald Trump.
Gun control
When asked about gun control, all three candidates advocated a “hands-off” approach to federal gun control policy, claiming the right to own guns under the Second Amendment isn’t the cause of recent series of mass shootings.
“We do not change the Second Amendment,” Haylett said. “What has changed is the erosion of the family unit, what has eroded is respect, what has eroded is that kids don’t have examples in their home.”
“We are granted under the Constitution the right to bear arms,” Makki said. “I will never allow the government to stand in the way of you protecting yourself, your family and your home.”
Makki says gun violence in the U.S. is the product of a lack of mental health care.
“There is a common denominator among every gun violence incident in this country — mental health,” Makki said. “We do not have enough health care providers in this country.”
Acquainted with gun use at an early age, Quinn also supports not changing the Second Amendment.
Schools
Asked about Florida’s public-school curriculum, Hayslett said he agrees with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that public school curriculum should be controlled by the state with a focus on “reading, writing and arithmetic, and not indoctrination.”
“We absolutely need to push back on CRT (Critical Race Theory),” Hayslett said. “Whoever came up with the concept that teachers know better how to raise our children than parents are clearly wrong.”
Makki advocates stronger oversight of public-school curriculum.
“The garbage that your children, grandchildren, godchildren are learning about in your public school and public libraries,” Makki said. “This what has to be exposed; this is what Gov. Ron DeSantis needs a partner in Washington for.”
Elections
To restore public trust in elections, Hayslett proposes instituting a national ID similar to other Western countries.
“Every socialist country in Europe requires an ID to vote,” Hayslett said. “A national ID law in the United States is number one.”
Other steps to improve electoral integrity, said Hayslett, include: no ballot harvesting; same-day voting; paper ballots; proxy voting only by family members; and same-day voting results.
Makki said next year’s new U.S. Congress must introduce new national election laws to be implemented all 50 states.
“One American citizen, one vote, period,” Makki said. “That’s who we need in Congress — someone who is going to fight based on the (election) experience they’ve had. I am the only one on the stage who has done that.”
Quinn proposed installing a tighter electoral tracking process for identifying illegal ballots.
“They can’t cheat if there are 110 ballots and only 100 citizens are registered to vote,” Quinn said.
